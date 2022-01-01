About this product
Vegan dark chocolate, filled with all natural organic peanut butter and infused with our premium distillate. We always use non-GMO ingredients. Consumers can find our Peanut Butter Cups at 5mg per piece, while MMJ patients can find a variety of dosages on the market upwards of 50mg per piece.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
