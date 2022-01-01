About this product
(Starfighter x MAC10): Great Aunt's Secret is a cross of Starfighter and his famous MAC #1. This strain has lemony terpene profiles that is a lot like the MAC profile and with a hint of Northern Lights. Not too high in THCA, so it is a smooth smoke for the daytime.
THCA: 21.4%
D9THC: 0.5%
THCVA: 0.3%
CBGA: 1.0%
CBG: 0.1%
CBCA: 0.6%
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
