Our premium broad-spectrum distillate with our in-house CO2 extracted cannabis strain specific terpenes blended back in. This specific batch is released in limited quantities as a limited-edition strain blending Gelato #33 and a handful of other strains. Litt vape cartridges feature Jupiter CCell hardware and can be purchased almost exclusively through Commonwealth Alternative Care stores.
Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.
Gelato Dream effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
