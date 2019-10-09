Hashplant x Northern Lights Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
(88 G13 Hashplant x Northern Lights #1): Bred by Coastal Seed Company. This dominant indica has piney, earthy, and woody aromas with a matching flavor profile that bursts through on each inhale. Buds are bright green and slightly fluffy.
After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack and hand-weigh every pre-roll produced.
About this strain
‘88 G13 Hashplant effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
