Introducing Cold Press - our full spectrum, never winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil. Cold Press is the best expression of the whole plant’s genetic profiles utilizing precision CO2 technology. Harvested directly from the tap, Cold Press is the perfect expression of the starting materials offering a full-spectrum product resulting in beautiful oils that never touch an aggressive solvent for refinement.



Jilly Bean is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain is said to promote creativity and euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jilly Bean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Bred by TGA Subcool Seeds.