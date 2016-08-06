Jilly Bean Cold Press Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Introducing Cold Press - our full spectrum, never winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil. Cold Press is the best expression of the whole plant’s genetic profiles utilizing precision CO2 technology. Harvested directly from the tap, Cold Press is the perfect expression of the starting materials offering a full-spectrum product resulting in beautiful oils that never touch an aggressive solvent for refinement.
Jilly Bean is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain is said to promote creativity and euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jilly Bean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Bred by TGA Subcool Seeds.
About this strain
Jillybean, also called "Jilly Bean," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain promotes creativity and produces euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jillybean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Jillybean is the ideal strain for social butterflies and anyone looking to add extra happiness to their day.
Jillybean effects
Reported by real people like you
753 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
