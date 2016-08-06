Our premium broad-spectrum distillate with our in-house CO2 extracted cannabis strain specific terpenes blended back in. Jilly Bean is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain is said to promote creativity and euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jilly Bean tastes like tangy oranges and mango.



D9THC: 69.6%

D8THC: 0.3%

THCV: 0.7%

CBD: 1.3%

CBG: 2.9%

CBN: 0.8%

CBT: 1.5%



Additives:

Ethanol Extracted Cannabis Distillate: 93.000%, 465.000mg

Jilly Bean Terpenes: 7.000%, 35.000mg



This Product contains no PEG or MCT.