About this product
(Mendo Breath x Lava Cake): Lava Breath can bring on an increase in mental activity and creative focus, while the body might experience a light relaxation that can potentially calm muscle tension and other aches and pains in the body. It has a sweet flavor of chocolate, cake, and a light minty undertone along with sweet fruity overtones. This strain is a cross between Mendo Breath X Lava Cake, which can give it that mix of physical comfort and mental elation.
After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack it with our in-house crumble, then gently hand-weigh every pre-roll produced. A high-potency pre-roll, please consume responsibly.
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
