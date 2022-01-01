(Mendo Breath x Lava Cake): Lava Breath can bring on an increase in mental activity and creative focus, while the body might experience a light relaxation that can potentially calm muscle tension and other aches and pains in the body. It has a sweet flavor of chocolate, cake, and a light minty undertone along with sweet fruity overtones. This strain is a cross between Mendo Breath X Lava Cake, which can give it that mix of physical comfort and mental elation.



After carefully grinding our flower, we hand pack it with our in-house crumble, then gently hand-weigh every pre-roll produced. A high-potency pre-roll, please consume responsibly.