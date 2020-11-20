Introducing Cold Press - our full spectrum, never winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil. Cold Press is the best expression of the whole plant’s genetic profiles utilizing precision CO2 technology. Harvested directly from the tap, Cold Press is the perfect expression of the starting materials offering a full-spectrum product resulting in beautiful oils that never touch an aggressive solvent for refinement.



NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.



Additives:

CO2 Extracted NF1 Oil: 95.901%; 479.503mg

NF1 Terpenes: 4.099%; 20.497mg



Terpenes:

trans-Nerolidol: 2.181%; 10.905mg

Terpinolene: 1.314%; 6.470mg

b-Myrcene: 1.052%; 5.260mg

a-Pinene: 0.950%; 4.750mg

d-Limonene: 0.867%; 4.335mg

Caryophyllene: 0.573%; 2.865mg

b-Ocimene: 0.466%; 2.330mg

Camphene: 0.432%; 2.160mg

a-Terpinene: 0.426%; 2.130mg

3-Carene: 0.410%; 2.050mg

y-Terpinene: 0.304%; 1.520mg

Humulene: 0.217%; 1.085mg



This Product does not contain MCT.



Atomizer coil materials:

NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.



Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.



WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.



Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.