Introducing Cold Press - our full spectrum, never winterized, CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil. Cold Press is the best expression of the whole plant’s genetic profiles utilizing precision CO2 technology. Harvested directly from the tap, Cold Press is the perfect expression of the starting materials offering a full-spectrum product resulting in beautiful oils that never touch an aggressive solvent for refinement.
NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.
Additives:
CO2 Extracted NF1 Oil: 95.901%; 479.503mg
NF1 Terpenes: 4.099%; 20.497mg
Terpenes:
trans-Nerolidol: 2.181%; 10.905mg
Terpinolene: 1.314%; 6.470mg
b-Myrcene: 1.052%; 5.260mg
a-Pinene: 0.950%; 4.750mg
d-Limonene: 0.867%; 4.335mg
Caryophyllene: 0.573%; 2.865mg
b-Ocimene: 0.466%; 2.330mg
Camphene: 0.432%; 2.160mg
a-Terpinene: 0.426%; 2.130mg
3-Carene: 0.410%; 2.050mg
y-Terpinene: 0.304%; 1.520mg
Humulene: 0.217%; 1.085mg
This Product does not contain MCT.
Atomizer coil materials:
NiChrome heating element and ceramic wick distributed by Jupiter Technologies and manufactured by Smoore.
Marijuana Vaporizer Devices have been tested for Vitamin E Acetate and other contaminants, with no adverse findings.
WARNING: Vaporizer Devices may contain ingredients harmful to health when inhaled.
Patients shall have access to the test results of Marijuana Vaporizer Devices including copies of any Certificates of Analysis provided by the device’s manufacturer.
About this strain
NF1 (aka NF-1) is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of NF1. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
NF1 effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
47% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
