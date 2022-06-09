About this product
(Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies): A sativa-leaning hybrid with an array of sweet aromas ranging from fuel to hash, consumers report an energizing uplift to both the mind and body. You can find this strain at Commonwealth Alternative Care and our dispensary partners throughout Massachusetts. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
