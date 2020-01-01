 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Complia

Complia

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Complia

We are a Denver-based group of compliance officers and technologists with a background in cannabis, government software, and cutting our teeth in this new industry. Your peace of mind matters because we have been searching for it too. Our employers have relied on us to navigate nuanced challenges and compliance complexities, and we are eager to further our industry with effortless oversight. Welcome to Team Complia.