Complia
About Complia
We are a Denver-based group of compliance officers and technologists with a background in cannabis, government software, and cutting our teeth in this new industry. Your peace of mind matters because we have been searching for it too. Our employers have relied on us to navigate nuanced challenges and compliance complexities, and we are eager to further our industry with effortless oversight. Welcome to Team Complia.