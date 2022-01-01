About this product
Banana Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the insanely delicious Banana OG X Cheesecake strains. This bud is infamous among users for its insanely delicious flavor. The aroma is just as intoxicating, with hints of sweet earth accented by fresh bananas and cream. The high comes on with a creeping effect a few minutes after you toke, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that leaves you tingly and giggly. As these effects grow, you’ll start to feel a building sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body, lulling you into a slightly sedative state that won’t weigh you down if you decide to get up and get moving
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.