About this product
500mg ARTISAN Vape Cartridge with Plant-Derived Terpenes
Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated and refined at a molecular level to ensure both purity & consistency. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents (PG, VG & PEG) typically found in traditional vape cartridges.
Available Blends: Sour Lime, Clementine(2017 Dope Cup Winner)
*Bulk pricing available*
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
