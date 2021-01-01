Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Concentrate Supply Co.

Concentrate Supply Co.

Distillate

About this product

With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill cannabis extract. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG). These dab syringes are the perfect dispenser for a variety of applications. You can dab it straight, add it to a joint, or mix it with other concentrates! CAUTION: Syringe is glass. Be careful heating & dispensing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!