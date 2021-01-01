About this product

We start with molecularly distilled, fully activated cannabinoids. The high terpene fraction from select batches of Live Resin is then infused to create a true-to-strain experience.



Infused with isolated, cannabis derived terpenes. ------- Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated & refined at a molecular level to ensure purity & consistency. With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill vape cartridge. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG) unlike traditional vape pens.