Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.
Dolato effects
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
