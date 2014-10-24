About this strain
Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.
Grimace effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
