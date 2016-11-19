About this strain
Jelly Roll effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN