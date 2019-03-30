Lemon Cookies, Hybrid - Artisan Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Lemon Cookies, Hybrid
Signature Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Limonene
Flavor Description: Bright lemon tones with a grounded and earthy backing
About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
