London Pound Cake 75 Strain is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Cookies. It is a profile of OG musk mixed with gassy menthol, and a sweet finish of earthy berries, grapes, and citrus. This bud may provide happy and uplifting effects that could settle the mind into a sense of calming focus. This may be accompanied by relaxation in the body that could leave users feeling slightly couch locked.
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
London Pound Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
