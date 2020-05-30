About this strain
Member OG effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN