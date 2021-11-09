About this product
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. This specific batch is the #15 pheno, chosen for it's unique terpene profile.
About this strain
Motorbreath effects
Reported by real people like you
201 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
