OG Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Concentrate Supply Co.
