A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks.
91 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
