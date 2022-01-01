About this product
This indica-dominant cut will have you feeling good as you find yourself red-eyed, raiding the kitchen cabinets. This classic strain will calm your mind and body while stimulating your appetite. Its pain-reducing effects will soon kick in and surrender you to a relaxed state. Purple Burkel's complex smell of licorice, peppermint, and delicate earthy tones evenly balance the experience.
Concentrate Supply Co.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
