Trop Breath is a combination of our 2 favorite Elite varieties. Motorbreath 15 (SFV OG Kush x Chem D) is a countless award winning strain that tests above 30% THC and reeks of lemon cleaner, skunk and pure dank. Our Tropicanna Cookies is making waves all over the world as well and our male imparts flavors of cookie dough and warm spices as well deep purple colors. Trop Breath will be an indica dominant hybrid that will finish in 70 of flowering or less. The plants will have very large fan leaves and will benefit from a defoliation early in flower. The best specimens will deliver a knockout punch of power, finish in 65 days and reek of sweet dough, warm spices, skunky lemons and gasoline.
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado, California, Oklahoma & Missouri dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.
