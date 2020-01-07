Concrete Jungle 100% Live Resin Cartridges - APRICOT JELLY (Sativa) - 70.55%
About this product
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this strain
Bred by In House Genetics, Apricot Jelly crosses Irene Apricot and Jelly Breath Bx1. This sativa-dominant hybrid has a citrus scent with a tropical taste, resembling apricots.
Apricot Jelly effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.