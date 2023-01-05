About this product
We partner with some of Oregon's top cultivators to provide a product that is clean and fresh. Small batch with limited quantities. Live resin that’s a terpene forward, full spectrum product
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
No product reviews
About this brand
Concrete Jungle Extracts
SMALL BATCH | PREMIUM EXTRACTS | PORTLAND, OR
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.
State License(s)
060-1006785273F
10047196AA8