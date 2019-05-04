Concrete Jungle .5g Pre-Roll 10 Packs - BLACK RASPBERRY (Indica) 20.71%
Black Raspberry effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
