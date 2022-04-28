Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 19% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though WyEast Genetics also sells crosses of it.