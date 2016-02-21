Concrete Jungle .5g Pre-Roll 10 Packs - MOBY DICK (Sativa) - 24.62%
About this product
Our pre-rolls are made with high-quality cannabis flower – never trim. Experience the full effects of each strain, readily available in packs of (10).
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this strain
Moby Dick is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Haze with White Widow. The effects of Moby Dick are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel buzzy with a motivating head high. Moby Dick is 18% THC, making it a good choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a vanilla-forward flavor profile, with strong undertones of eucalyptus. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Moby Dick is a fan favorite among growers, thanks to its short flowering period and its natural resistance to mold. This strain was originally bred by Dinafem Seeds.
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.