Concrete Jungle .5g Pre-Roll 10 Packs - WAPPA (Indica) 21.66%
Wappa effects
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
