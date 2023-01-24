Concrete Jungle - Infused Pre Roll - APPLE FRITTER X GUSH MINTZ X CHEM DAWG - Hybrid
Our Party Mix infused pre-rolls are rolled with well-cured cannabis flower from Top-shelf Oregon producers, painted with small-batch live resin and then rolled in kief. This party product can get you equally pumped up as it could help you wind down.
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.