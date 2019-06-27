Concrete Jungle Live Resin - WHITE TAHOE COOKIES (Indica) - 87.1%
About this product
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.