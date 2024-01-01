Gelonade Live Resin All-in-One (1000mg)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Winning 1st place in the Cannabis Cup for Best Sativa flower, the judges raved of its tangy, floral and gassy scent and citrusy floral taste. The minute you pop this jar all eyes and noses will be on you. The perfect balance of sativa leaning potency and flavor.

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Connected Cannabis Co.
Connected Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C10-0000330-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000501-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000500-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item