Hermosa Kush Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Hermosa Kush, Connected’s sativa-dominant strain that provides an energetic and creative high. While leaning into its OG Kush characteristics, it also has a unique flavor profile. The aroma is a mix of diesel and skunky scents, while the flavor has a hint of pine and lemon. This strain is popular among those looking for a boost of energy and inspiration.

Hermosa, the Spanish word for “beautiful,” lives up to its name. Umma Sonoma bred this looker by combining Mochi and award-winning Mimosa. These two pungent parents create defined, pod-like buds of dark amethyst with green accents and big, neon orange hairs—milky trichomes included. Hermosa will put you under a spell on the first inhale with a creamy nose and sherbert flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hermosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Connected Cannabis Co.
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

  • CA, US: C10-0000330-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000501-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000500-LIC
