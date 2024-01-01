HitchHiker Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Hitchhiker is much more gassy than our usual menu offerings. The dense purple nugs are covered in trichomes and smell like a combination of burnt motor oil and swamp water with a hint of sweetness that burns your nostrils. The taste; astringently earthy gas with a slight creaminess.

About this strain

Hitchhiker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Hitchhiker is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hitchhiker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and agile. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hitchhiker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and fatigue. Bred by West Coast Cure, Hitchhiker features flavors like citrus, spicy, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Hitchhiker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. It may provide a happy and relaxing, yet focused mental state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hitchhiker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Connected Cannabis Co.
Connected Cannabis Co.
Shop products
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C10-0000330-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000501-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000500-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item