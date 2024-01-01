Lemonatti Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)

by Connected Cannabis Co.
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
This masterpiece came about through the union of our incredible Gelonade and the classic Biscotti. Together they bring the heady Sativa nature of the Gelonade and the corporal hammer from Biscotti, producing offspring that rivals its parents in both flavor and character. We chose the 17th pheno out of 100 because it represents the best in flavor, power and character. The Gelonade’s bright citrus-fuel is complemented by the deep floral-hashy funk of the Biscotti, resulting in a refreshing and satisfying experience. You'll experience a great lift, helping focus and energy but can also can space out even the most seasoned smoker.

Lemonatti is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelonade and Biscotti. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemonatti - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Connected Cannabis Co.
Who We Are

We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.

So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.

  • CA, US: C10-0000330-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000501-LIC
  • CA, US: C10-0000500-LIC
