Elevate your cannabis experience with Blush Velvet's Hash Rosin, the pinnacle of purity and potency. Crafted through a meticulous extraction process, our solventless concentrate is created by delicately separating the trichome heads from the plant material using ice and water. Filtered through fine mesh bags, every drop of Hash Rosin is a testament to our commitment to quality. Indulge in a truly authentic and clean cannabis experience that will leave you craving for more. Say goodbye to solvents and hello to a new level of enjoyment with Hash Rosin.

