Cookies by Cookies

Cookies SF is an inspirational clothing and accessory brand destined to spark fire within the budding fashion industry. The brainchild of Bay Area recording artist and entrepreneur Berner (Gilbert Milam), Cookies SF was first featured in Berner’s 2011 “Yoko” music video, featuring Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa and Big Krit. Since its inception as a grassroots expression of creativity, Cookies SF has grown from a small mom and pop Bay Area brand cultivated in the streets of San Francisco to a nationally recognized underground player within the world of fashion, cannabis, sports and music throughout North America. From entertainers and athletes to generations X and Y, Cookies SF has gloved the bodies of hip-hop moguls, professional sport stars, R&B artists, dot.com geeks and college students. Like a Picasso painting that keeps drawing new interest, Cookies SF signature style mixes conventional design with a variety of cultural blends, edgy colors, artistic messages and trend setting concepts. Some of the brand’s most popular clothing items include outerwear, hoodies, crewnecks, message t-shirts, caps, beanies, socks and belts. The company’s groundbreaking accessory line features smoke essentials (e.g., storage containers, custom ashtrays, cannabis rolling trays, etc.), key chains and a variety of innovative smell proof / odorless bags (e.g., backpacks, duffel bags, laptop bags, lunch bags, etc.). A full fledge line of contemporary cut-in-sew apparel is slated for 2015 production. As founder and co-owner of Cookies SF, Berner wanted to create something unique that would help bridge the gap between streetwear, urban lifestyle, marijuana, hip-hop music and a multi-cultural society. “In the video ‘Yoko,’ I wanted to do something special and wear my own inspirational clothing line,” explains Berner. From this singular idea, Berner begin creating limited edition screen print t-shirts out of his home based garage and selling them exclusively online. Through word of mouth, social media and street style hustling, every item created by Cookies SF would sell out within hours. Due to the company’s increased supply and demand needs, Berner’s residential production lab and original two-man operation team soon became too small to keep up with the brand’s ever growing notoriety. In 2013, Cookies SF leased its first office and manufacturing space to help accommodate its soaring popularity. By 2014, Cookies SF production and sales growth reached a milestone of more than 60,000 units sold and Berner decided it was time to expand the brand globally by partnering with fashion industry veteran Bryan “Weezy” Wilson, also a Bay Area native. Wilson, a highly regarded apparel sales guru and brand builder for nearly two decades, is poised to help launch Cookies SF into the mainstream fashion industry. LRG, Stance Socks, Staple Clothing and Phat Farm are among the countless clothing companies that have benefited from Wilson’s sales and executive management expertise. Through Cookies SF’s newly charged executive management team and fast forward growth plans, the revolutionary clothing company is firmly positioned to lead, inspire and promote its game changing fashion DNA. And since the next revolution might not be televised or tweeted, Cookies SF is committed to making sure it will be worn.