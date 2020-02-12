White Runtz Pre-roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Zkittlez ~ Gelato
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!