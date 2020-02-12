About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Cookies
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics.
Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
