To make accessing a cannabis educated doctor a comfortable and easy experience. We will help you from start to finish to obtain your cannabis prescription Coolkind.ca is also a resource website that offers people a variety of clinical products and services. Our products are specific to health, wellness and personal growth. We are cool, kind people working together to build a better future for our clients and partners. We want to share a way of living our lives free of pain, full of health and spiritual growth.