 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cool Kind
Cool Kind Cover Photo

Cool Kind

100% Real 100% You

About Cool Kind

To make accessing a cannabis educated doctor a comfortable and easy experience. We will help you from start to finish to obtain your cannabis prescription Coolkind.ca is also a resource website that offers people a variety of clinical products and services. Our products are specific to health, wellness and personal growth. We are cool, kind people working together to build a better future for our clients and partners. We want to share a way of living our lives free of pain, full of health and spiritual growth.