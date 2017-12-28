Copperstate Farms
Banana OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!