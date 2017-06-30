Loading…
Logo for the brand Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms

G13

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

G13 effects

Reported by real people like you
836 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
