About this product

Copperstate Farms, Locktite, (70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Locktite is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Gorrilla Glue #4 X Mt. Rainer strains. Locktite is one bud that you’ll always want to have on hand to melt away pain and stress. The Locktite high starts with a buzzing effect in the head that’s incredibly relaxing, easing away any racing thoughts or mental pain. This sense of calm will slowly spread throughout the rest of your body in creeping waves, leaving you in a state of couch-lock and slight sedation, but completely happy and pain free with a pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Locktite is said to be ideal for treating conditions such as headaches or migraines, depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Locktite buds have a sweet lemon lime flavor that’s accented by pungent diesel upon exhale that’s surprisingly smooth. The aroma is very pungent with a lemony diesel overtone that has a slight lime twist. This bud has long and lumpy dense forest green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a frosty coating of milky white crystal trichomes.

