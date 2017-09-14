Copperstate Farms
Locktite
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Copperstate Farms, Locktite, (70% Indica / 30% Sativa) Locktite is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Gorrilla Glue #4 X Mt. Rainer strains. Locktite is one bud that you’ll always want to have on hand to melt away pain and stress. The Locktite high starts with a buzzing effect in the head that’s incredibly relaxing, easing away any racing thoughts or mental pain. This sense of calm will slowly spread throughout the rest of your body in creeping waves, leaving you in a state of couch-lock and slight sedation, but completely happy and pain free with a pang of hunger. Because of these effects, Locktite is said to be ideal for treating conditions such as headaches or migraines, depression, insomnia, and appetite loss. Locktite buds have a sweet lemon lime flavor that’s accented by pungent diesel upon exhale that’s surprisingly smooth. The aroma is very pungent with a lemony diesel overtone that has a slight lime twist. This bud has long and lumpy dense forest green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a frosty coating of milky white crystal trichomes.
Locktite effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
