Logo for the brand Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms

Orange Sherbet Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Orange Sherbert effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
