Copperstate Farms
Purple Afghan Kush
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Purple Afghan Kush effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
