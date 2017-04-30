About this product

This beautiful bud is CBD enriched bud gives an almost perfectly balanced, functional effect. That being said, the effects of Treasure Island are fairly mild. The Treasure Island high is definitely a wonder to behold, with pain-relieving effects and a long-lasting sense of relaxation that leave you at ease without a care in the world. This is accompanied by an increase in focus and creativity and a touch of light energy. Thanks to these mild effects and its super high CBD level, Treasure Island is often chosen to treat condition such as chronic pain, depression, chronic stress, inflammation, arthritis, and headaches or migraines. This bud has a mild herbal woody flavor and an earthy floral aroma to match with hints of fresh lavender and spices. Treasure Island buds have fluffy grape-shaped minty green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty light amber crystal trichomes.

