Our hemp dog chews in tasty peanut butter formulated with 10mg of Hemp Oil Extract per chew to promote the wellness of your pet, naturally. A simple vegan blend of human-grade ingredients and delicious taste support your pet’s physical & mental well-being.
Use For:
- Dogs exhibiting nervousness, hyperactivity, discontentment or responding to environmentally-induced stress
- Helping to maintain physical and mental well-being
- Supporting nutrients for the health of aging animals
- Helping to support joint flexibility and mobility
- Supporting a healthy inflammatory response
- Supporting energy production
About this brand
CoreBionics
Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.