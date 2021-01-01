About this product
Introducing our flavored CBD infused gummy bears (250mg). Each gummy bear contains 10mg of non-GMO hemp. Our gummies are small-batched in an artisan bakery with all-natural ingredients. As they’re made fresh to order without fillers & binders, their texture and consistency will differ from your run-the-mill gummy bear for quality you can taste.
Use For:
- Enhancing Mental & Physical well-being
- Helping to relieve Joint Pain and Stiffness
- Helping to Maintain Calmness
- Insomnia and Anxiety Relief
- Supporting a normal Inflammatory response
About this brand
CoreBionics
Benefit from the research our team has done to bring Premium CBD products to the market. All of our products are lab tested and certified for quality and quantity of CBD. With this, we cannot guarantee all users will experience the same positive benefits using our products, but we can guarantee the quality.